Natalia Kochanova holds meeting with Sergey Lavrov

The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A wide range of issues related to bilateral relations and interaction in the international arena were discussed, with a focus on the development of inter-parliamentary ties.



The meeting confirmed the mutual desire for progressive strengthening of multifaceted cooperation and integration ties between our two brotherly countries. The parliamentary delegation also took part in the laying of flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the memorial signs "Minsk Hero City" and "Brest Hero Fortress" in Alexandrovsky Garden in Moscow.



Natalia Kochanova and her Russian counterpart Valentina Matviyenko also visited the Intercession Monastery in Moscow.



