Natalia Kochanova holds reception of citizens at Borovlya Rural Executive Committee

Housing, landscaping and targeted assistance: residents of Minsk Region addressed questions to Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova today. The speaker of the Upper House of Parliament holds a reception of citizens at Borovlya Rural Executive Committee. All requests are taken under personal control. Representatives of ministries and departments will be in touch with everyone who has come with their problem, and will continue to inform those who applied on the process of resolving issues. It should be noted that today the members of the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly are holding a day of reception of citizens in the Executive Committees of Minsk Region.



This form of work with citizens has proved its effectiveness. And it will be continued in other regions of the country.



