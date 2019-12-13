Natalia Kochanova meets with Cuban ambassador to Belarus

Belarus is an example for many countries. Cuban Ambassador Santiago Perez Benítez said this at a meeting with Natalya Kochanova, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic. Our countries have long maintained friendly relations and offer a hand to each other in difficult times.



Cuba has been under sanctions for over 60 years. We supply both machinery and dairy products to them. Last year, exports of Belarusian goods to Cuba amounted to $20 million 800 thousand, while the mutual trade is $22 million 900 thousand.



We are fighting the pandemic together. This October the first batch of the Cuban vaccine Soberana against COVID was brought into our country. We support each other in the international arena as well.



Valery Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Deputy Head of the Working Group on Cooperation with Cuba:



“A working group of friendship with the Cuban parliament was established. Natalia Kochanova pointed out that we should develop not only economic and cultural ties but also attract young people to these activities. Certainly, the future belongs to youth. Friendship between young people from Cuba and Belarus will be a good help in our relations.”



