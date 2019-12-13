Natalia Kochanova meets with Chairmen of District Executive Committees

The socio-economic development of the regions was discussed today in the Council of the Republic! Heads of districts came to the meeting with the Speaker of the Upper Houser of the Parliament Natalia Kochanova. The meeting agenda is extensive. They discussed a number of normative legal acts! The proposed innovations have already been considered at the expert council, but today it is important to hear the opinion of those who have to implement these decisions. The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament also reminded the audience about the requirement of the Head of State to provide an alternative opinion on different issue.



