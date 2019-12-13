3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Natalia Kochanova meets with Chairmen of District Executive Committees
The socio-economic development of the regions was discussed today in the Council of the Republic! Heads of districts came to the meeting with the Speaker of the Upper Houser of the Parliament Natalia Kochanova. The meeting agenda is extensive. They discussed a number of normative legal acts! The proposed innovations have already been considered at the expert council, but today it is important to hear the opinion of those who have to implement these decisions. The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament also reminded the audience about the requirement of the Head of State to provide an alternative opinion on different issue.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All