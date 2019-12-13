3.43 RUB
Natalia Kochanova meets with representatives of deputies of Minsk Region
Deputy representatives of Minsk Region gathered in the Upper House of Parliament today. The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic reminded once again: the quality and living conditions of Belarusians largely depend on the work they do.
The main task for a deputy of any level is to exclude formalism. The focus is on the socio-economic development of the capital region, the internal political situation, as well as the overall role of local Councils of Deputies. Such meetings were previously held with the people's representatives of other regions of Belarus. According to Natalia Kochanova, such meetings at the regional level will become traditional. This will allow us to be in touch and quickly resolve urgent issues.
