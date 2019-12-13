3.41 RUB
Natalya Kochanova meets with representatives of Belarusian Orthodox Church
The national discussion of the basic law in Belarus continues. Today, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova met with representatives of the Belarusian Orthodox Church. The clergy presented their proposals on amending and supplementing the Constitution. First of all, the initiatives concern the preservation of world outlook and spiritual and moral values, patriotic education and protection of the family. All the proposals developed by the Orthodox Church (about ten of them) are based on appeals from citizens and public associations.
