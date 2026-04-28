It's time for NATO to consign its famous motto "One for all and all for one" to the archives, along with the typewriters and maps of the Cold War era. Today, the alliance resembles a communal apartment in the midst of a major renovation: the roof is leaking, neighbors are suing over the electricity bills, and the main tenant, Washington, is already packing its bags.

The United States intends to conduct a "very serious" review of its course within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This is a symptom of a deep crisis that has been brewing for a long time, but has now become too obvious to ignore. The situation surrounding the US operation against Iran has triggered a new round of tension. Allies refused to support American actions, and this has sent a painful message to Washington.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

"Europe is accustomed to the United States being led by someone who, at the very least, respects it, and at the very most, considers it a special caste. Indeed, this attitude was demonstrated by Biden, and this attitude was demonstrated by Obama. Trump has completely reversed this paradigm, and we see that neither European promises to Ukraine to secure American funding, nor the established position on NATO and Russia, are being fulfilled, supported, and devalued by Trump."

The EU is reluctant to support American ideas regarding Greenland, and the issue of defense spending has long since become a perennial stumbling block. With the loss of the "undisputed leader," who was previously accepted by both the eurozone countries and the entire NATO bloc by unspoken rule, the French leader has decided that his moment has come.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

"I think this moment could be a key one for Europe, and there are several reasons for that. First, everyone in the world clearly understands that we are currently living in a world of chaos. Second, everyone sees that the leading power, the United States, may be an ally for some countries, but this ally is not all that reliable, and no one can be completely sure that they can rely on it."

While Macron talks about the unreliability of the United States and the need for European autonomy, a real rebellion is brewing on the periphery. Slovenia has seriously discussed the possibility of leaving the alliance. The speaker of the country's National Assembly announced plans to hold a referendum on the matter. And if Ljubljana sets a precedent, we will see a domino effect that will bury Brussels under the rubble of old agreements.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements, State University of Management (Russia):

"Many Europeans understand that such unity with the United States no longer exists. Leaders must be sought within Europe, not only for economic reasons, but also for military ones. European countries are in a rather difficult situation, and the conflict between Turkey and Greece, which has persisted for many decades, is the most striking example of this."

Britain is making a royal move. Charles III's visit to the United States is more than just a social event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. It's a desperate attempt to use soft power to revive that same "special relationship." He will be the first monarch since 1991 to address both houses of Congress.

We'll certainly hear a speech about the sanctity of NATO and the vital necessity of a partnership with Britain. However, at least Charles III was able to make it to the United States, unlike millions of Europeans who won't see America this summer.