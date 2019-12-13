NATO strengthens its combat potential. Over 10 000 men committed near borders of Belarus

NATO is building up its combat potential and military infrastructure at the borders of Belarus. This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Security Council of our country. Alexander Volfovich has noted that there are more than 10 000 people near our borders and more than 500 units of heavy military equipment. The number of armed forces of Poland and the Baltic states only increases, new formations of ground forces are being formed. The Security Council of Belarus has noted that such actions are taking place in conditions of an unprecedented aggravation of the military-political situation along the Russia-West line.