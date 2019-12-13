National Bank of Belarus to set official exchange rate of ruble to Qatari rial

The National Bank of Belarus will start to set the official exchange rate of the ruble to the Qatari riyal. This is provided by the decision № 352 of September 19, 2022, which has been officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal.



The National Bank has expanded the list of foreign currencies, to which the official exchange rate will be set. According to the decree, Qatar rial is now included in the list after the Canadian dollar. Thus, the financial regulator will set the official exchange rate of 79 foreign currencies.



The decree came into force after its official publication.



