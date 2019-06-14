PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Bank of Belarus to introduce concept of basic account for individuals

Belarusians will be offered to independently choose a bank for servicing. And financial institutions will be able to open accounts for individuals for free. All these tasks will allow the implementation of the basic account concept supervised by the National Bank. The essence of the innovation is avoiding payroll projects, when the employer and his employee ate tied to a specific bank. Now citizens will have the freedom of choice. The main thing is that the account transactions are not related to business activities.

