National Bank: There is no significant excess of foreign exchange demand over supply

"The peak of fluctuations in the currency market has already passed," representatives of the National Bank said in an interview with Belarus Today. The situation will stabilize in the near future. There is no longer a significant excess of foreign exchange demand oversupply. The shortage of cash dollars in exchange offices was caused not by fundamental, but by technical difficulties: air traffic with the United States and Europe was closed in spring. This became the reason for the shortage of American currency.



"The flights have resumed, small-capacity aircraft is used, due to a decrease in passenger traffic. Accordingly, the possibilities for the prompt transfer of a large amount of cash currency are reduced. Our banks have a limited number of collector vehicles. It is not always possible to promptly supply cash to exchange offices and ATMs, during a growing demand for the currency."



