Today, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus celebrates its 93rd birthday. About 16 thousand people work here: researchers, doctors, candidates of sciences, professors and associate professors. Their works bring innovations in various spheres of our life - from cookery and medicine to cosmos and engineering.



The Institute of Biophysic sand Cell Engineering of the Belarusian Academy of Science shas developed dendritic cells that proved successful in treating pancreatic, breast and bladder cancer. They are isolated from the patient's blood and added to a tumor antigen to destroy cancer in the body. The cell absorbs it, digests it and pushes it to its surface, thereby showing other cells how to fight.





130 patients at the Institute for Biophysics and Cell Engineering were treated in 2020

The procedure is painless and has no side effects. It takes a week between receiving the material and injecting the dendritic cells into the patient. That's one course. About five courses are recommended as an adjunct to basic anti-tumor therapy. A total of 130 patients were treated last year with the help of cell biotechnology. The plans for 2021 are at least not to lower that level.

A graphite-like material is studied in the Scientific and Research Center of Materials Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.It was created accidentally during an experiment with graphite samples, Vladimir Novikov says. It has practically weightless base and conducts heat. Its density is 1000 times less than water. It is used in electric heaters, energy storage devices, and supercapacitors. It's also the most economical form of carbon. One gram of the substance can cover an area of several thousand square meters.

Vladimir Novikov, head of laboratory of the Scientific and Research Center for Material Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Graphite has high electric conductivity, so if we pass an electric current through this layer, it will heat up. Such heaters have already been created in China, but they have a price of about $20per square decimeter, which is very expensive. The cost of our heater is about 20 cents per square decimeter, which means we have a very large margin of profitability."