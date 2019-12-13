EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Academy of Sciences and Roscosmos State Corporation sign agreement to expand satellite constellation

Now the association includes the Belarusian spacecraft and a similar Russian satellite Canopus. Seven more Russian spacecraft units will be added to them. This step will speed up the acquisition of information.

Today, the first session of the CIS Interstate Space Council will bring together the leaders of the space industry of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia. They'll also elect the chairman of the Interstate Council.

