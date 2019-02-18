PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National Library developing virtual tour

By the II European Games information booths will have been installed on the observation platforms. They will present pictures of tourist attractions of Minsk, their brief description in two languages ​​and a QR code. Tourists will have the possibility to see a 3-D image of a tourist destination through their smartphones.

The virtual novelty will be available in March. Today, foreign tourists make up more than 10 percent of all visitors to the National Library.

