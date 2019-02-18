3.42 RUB
National Library developing virtual tour
By the II European Games information booths will have been installed on the observation platforms. They will present pictures of tourist attractions of Minsk, their brief description in two languages and a QR code. Tourists will have the possibility to see a 3-D image of a tourist destination through their smartphones.
The virtual novelty will be available in March. Today, foreign tourists make up more than 10 percent of all visitors to the National Library.
