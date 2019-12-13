EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

National Library launches information line supporting medical professionals

The night before, on the facade of the "diamond of knowledge" there appeared a graphic drawing with the inscription "We are together! Belarus against COVID-19! Thanks to doctors!" Words of support and gratitude are meant for those who work to the limit of their capabilities and on whom the health and future of Belarusians depends.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All