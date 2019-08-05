PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National State Television and Radio Company celebrating 25th anniversary today

The National State Television and Radio Company of Belarus is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Now Belteleradiocompany has dozens of rating programs, live broadcasts and high quality broadcasts.

A quarter of a century is a long way of formation and development. Now it has seven modern TV channels, five radio stations plus TV and radio companies in five regions of Belarus.

