Minsk National Airport ahead of Vilnius Air Terminal in passenger traffic
Minsk National Airport has overpassed Vilnius Air Terminal in terms of passenger traffic for the first time. Reportedly, over the past year, the main air harbor of Belarus served more than 5 million 101 thousand passengers - 12.5% more than a year earlier. The Lithuanian capital has received and sent almost 97 thousand less air passengers. The busiest airport in Minsk was August.
