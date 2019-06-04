PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk National Airport recognized as best airport in CIS

The annual competition is held by the Association of Civil Aviation "Airport". This is a non-governmental and non-profit organization. Participants evaluated the indicators, such as improving the quality of passenger service, the development of the route network, and flight safety.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All