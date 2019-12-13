National Historical Archive opens opportunities for every Belarusian to learn about their pedigree

Archivists offer a series of books called "Emblem of Belarus" in addition to a special service for compiling a personal family tree. The project gives a complete list of the Belarusian nobility in alphabetical order. It was replenished with two new book editions the other day.



10% of our population could consider themselves a privileged part of society at the beginning of the 19th century.



Belarusian nobles sent supporting documents to the provincial deputy nobility assembly 200 years ago. The letters have survived through the centuries, they have been preserved in the archive, studied. The book project was launched on the basis of accumulated information.



There is information about 250 noble Belarusians in the new editions.



Time, social change, wars and quarrels separated families and scattered relatives in different countries and even parts of the world. We have the maximum of information herein "Heraldry of the Belarusian Nobility".



A number of other projects of the National Historical Archive are being prepared for publication. Collections "Drawings of Janusz Radziwill", correspondence of Maria Kazimir Sobieska and the continuation of the book series "Officials of the Belarusian Provinces of the Russian Empire" will be published in a while.



