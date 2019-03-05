EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Historical Museum develops inclusive project for visually impaired and blind

The National Historical is developing an inclusive project for the visually impaired and blind. The archaeological tour of the hall of Ancient Belarus will be interactive. Visitors are allowed to touch - museum artifacts. The inclusive project is aimed not only at excursions, but also at master classes. The second stage will be practical exercises in the archaeological space.

