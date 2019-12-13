National Museum of Art releases protective mask collection with paintings

The National Museum of Art has released a collection of protective masks. The products feature fragments of paintings by notable artists of the last century. The collection includes five masks, based on two works by Ilya Mashkov, paintings by Jazep Drozdovich and Daniel Seghers, and a fragment of a Japanese nineteenth-century belt. The museum also plans to make a collection of handbags, so that the connoisseurs of real art could not only take care of their health, but also keep up with fashion trends. You can buy masks in the museum gift store. It is open all days except Tuesday.