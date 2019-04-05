PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National tourist partner of Second European Games to Belarusians from all over the country to attend international sports forum

Specially developed tour packages include not only tickets to the competitions, but also additional services for accommodation, meals and guided tours. This was stated by the head of Center-Resort during an online conference on the website of Belteleradiocompany.

The detailed version of the broadcast is available on website tvr.by, the official YouTube channel and the social networks of the Agency of TV News.

