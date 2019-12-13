TV Channel Belarus 2 launches project "Three First Dates"

Find your love on the air. TV channel Belarus 2 announces a new project "Three First Dates". It is aimed at an adult audience who sometimes find it difficult to find their soul mate in real life. The age of participants is 40+. According to the scenario, the heroes will go on a romantic meeting with potential life partners in order to choose the very one. The viewer will have 9 minutes in order to understand the person's intentions. Filming took place on the road. Different locations are chosen from going to the skating rink to practicing in the pottery workshop. In addition to the film crew and the presenter, psychologists and experts in detecting lies are working on the project.



The premiere on the air of Belarus 2 is scheduled for this Friday.