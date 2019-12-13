The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information that the French ambassador to Belarus, who was appointed by Paris, had leftBelarus. Last December, Mr. De Lacoste presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. However, subsequently, according to the official representative of our Ministry Anatoly Glaz, the diplomat was not ready to complete the ambassadorial procedure, stipulated by the generally accepted practice and international law.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomay, Spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry: "In this regard, the Belarusian side was forced to inform its French colleagues about the expiration of the consent to the appointment that had been given earlier."

In his turn, Belarusian Ambassador to France Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultations. We regret such a position of our French colleagues. This natural measure was a forced step. The Belarusian side is interested in restoring the full-fledged functioning of both diplomatic missions.