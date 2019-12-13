3.42 RUB
"Give me the name of a child, a group of children who have not returned. Give at least something" - Shevtsov on the accusations of Belarus in the theft of Donbass children
The West claims that Belarus stole the children of Donbass. Children, who were able to breathe without war, who left with the consent of parents and legal representatives, who have already returned home. So who have we stolen? Are there any names? Or stolen from whom, from the West?
On July 20, on the air of the First Channel of the Belarusian Radio Dmitry Shevtsov, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Society, commented on the statements of some Ukrainian and Western politicians.
Dmitry Shevtsov:
Those who say that Belarus is involved in the deportation of children, do you even realize what you are saying? Any child comes here with an official power of attorney from the guardian, parents, from the heads of the orphanage. And according to this power of attorney, he is obliged to return to his home country. That's the way our legislation is structured.
"If you think that a child came to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the group left, and he stayed, I would like to ask: do you have such cases, since you can allow such things? Or maybe you have some facts? Then tell me. Give me the name of the child, the group of children who have not returned. Give at least something," Dmitry Shevtsov demands.
