Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus Voronin urges not to allow rehabilitation of Nazism

Today, given the spread and resurgence of Nazi ideas, especially in Western countries, it is necessary to speak about the inadmissibility of genocide and take specificsteps to prevent its repetition. This was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Maksim Voronin, as he was opening the thematic section on genocide - a crime without a time limit.



In Belarus the criminal investigation of the large scale atrocities of the fascists continues - today more than 400 new places of mass extermination of people have been revealed. The archival documents are being constantly worked on and the memory of the tragedy continues to be perpetuated. The section was attended by over a hundred people, including scholars, MPs, representatives of Prosecutor General's Office, Investigation Committee, NGOs from Armenia, Belarus and Russia, as well as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Armenia. One of today's problems is the historical and legal aspects of the prosecution of Nazi criminals.



Maxim Voronin, Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus:



We are working all over the world today, sending instructions for legal assistance in order to identify war criminals of those years. A number of countries, politicizing, unreasonably, refuse us under far-fetched circumstances. They motivate it by national security interests. In particular, it concerns the Baltic States.



The National Archives of Belarus presented an exposition of declassified documents, leaflets, posters, registration cards and interrogationfiles of the Great Patriotic War and the postwar period as part of one of the sections. The section of the Defense Ministry was dedicated not only to the Great Victory.



Today it is important to unite the efforts of the international community to protect the historical memory, to regulate legislatively the issues of preventing the rehabilitation of Nazism, the glorification of Nazi criminals and their accomplices, as well as to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation in the CIS in combating the falsification of the historical truth and memory of the events of the World War II.



