Vaccination remains best measure against coronavirus
Vaccination remains an effective measure against coronavirus. The next rise in incidence, the doctors say, is expected in September. Now, primarily a strain of "Omicron" and its subtypes are circulating in Belarus. They are more easily transmitted from person to person. Although in most cases, they do not require hospitalization, they can cause complications and provoke other diseases.
We should not relax. We have got used to it. Everything is done in the world and in the country to contain or control the infection. So we just need to maintain the level achieved. Nothing is ever lost in the body. If a person gets sick or vaccinated, something is sure to remain. Antibodies (so-called humoral antibodies) remain, cellular memory remains. The body just doesn't benefit from keeping a stock of some antibodies. But everything is formed in the form of cellular memory, which memorize this pathogen and in case of appearance of a new variant, they are activated and the production of these antibodies begins.
