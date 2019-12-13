Not just impressive." Lukashenko on preliminary results of inspection of duty forces of Air Force and Air Defense Forces

"The first issues I was concerned about was that the inspection should be objective and honest. As a military man, I can tell you that if you organized the inspection honestly, as it should be, you should be praised for it. I did not serve in the Air Force or Air Defense Forces. But I can see how this inspection was carried out, the idea behind it. You found all the targets. You have coped with all the targets," the head of state said. - This is great. All of Belarus is controlled by you, it can be seen in real time. And if it is controlled, you have found all the targets in time. You managed to deal with them. Where necessary, you hit them, where necessary, you forced them to land and so on. You see everything that is being done on the neighboring side, intelligence is working well, information is being transmitted. Well done."