Not just impressive." Lukashenko on preliminary results of inspection of duty forces of Air Force and Air Defense Forces
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has given a positive assessment of the preliminary results of the inspection of the duty forces of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. The head of state observed the process at the Central Command Post of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, BELTA reports.
"The first issues I was concerned about was that the inspection should be objective and honest. As a military man, I can tell you that if you organized the inspection honestly, as it should be, you should be praised for it. I did not serve in the Air Force or Air Defense Forces. But I can see how this inspection was carried out, the idea behind it. You found all the targets. You have coped with all the targets," the head of state said. - This is great. All of Belarus is controlled by you, it can be seen in real time. And if it is controlled, you have found all the targets in time. You managed to deal with them. Where necessary, you hit them, where necessary, you forced them to land and so on. You see everything that is being done on the neighboring side, intelligence is working well, information is being transmitted. Well done."
Alexander Lukashenko once again emphasized that such an assessment has a right to life only if the inspection was really sudden: "Only one thing: if it is all unexpected, sudden and honest. If so, then yes. It's not just impressive, but it's decent. There will be the results of objective control - then we will finally summarize the results in the Ministry of Defense."
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
