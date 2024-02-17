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Aren't elections in Belarus boring without shows and scandals? - opinion of CEC head
In the West, elections are held brightly - with scandals and shows. Whether the elections in Belarus are boring, says Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko.
"If someone is bored, there's a circus for this purpose, there's a theater, there are concert venues," he said. According to the head of the Central Election Commission, the elections are a serious socio-political event. "All these shows, various kinds of clashes, in my opinion, are aimed at one thing: to swamp the voter, disorganize, informationally disavow them in order to bring to power the right candidates," the CEC chairman said.
Igor Karpenko drew attention to the fact that many people like to talk about a multi-party system, but today in "advanced democracies" there are two or three parties that divide power among themselves. "And sometimes the arrival of one or another candidate has no effect whatsoever on changing, let's say, the socio-political, foreign policy, internal political course in this country," he said.