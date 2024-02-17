Aren't elections in Belarus boring without shows and scandals? - opinion of CEC head

In the West, elections are held brightly - with scandals and shows. Whether the elections in Belarus are boring, says Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko.

"If someone is bored, there's a circus for this purpose, there's a theater, there are concert venues," he said. According to the head of the Central Election Commission, the elections are a serious socio-political event. "All these shows, various kinds of clashes, in my opinion, are aimed at one thing: to swamp the voter, disorganize, informationally disavow them in order to bring to power the right candidates," the CEC chairman said.