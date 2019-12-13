Famous Belarusian TV host Irina Smolskaya passes away

Sad news. The famous Belarusian TV host Irina Smolskaya passed away. She was only 51 years old. Irina had given about 30 years of her life to TV. She started at Belteleradiocompany in 1992 having passed the casting of presenters. Later she hosted the news programme "The Day", and then the programmes "Good Morning, Belarus" and "Take the Song with You". She was also a concert host and singer. Belteradiocompany expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Irina Smolskaya.



