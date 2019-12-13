People's Artiste of Belarus Andrei Mdivani died

People's Artiste of Belarus Andrei Mdivani is gone. The composer was 83. The musician is from Tbilisi. He graduated from high school in Vitebsk, finished music school in Smolensk and conservatory in Minsk. He realized his talent in the theaters of Smolensk, Dzerzhinsk, Kirov. For many years he served as the head of the musical department at the Kupala Theater. In his work, he turned to folklore, the theme of Slavic values, the reflection of national problems. Andrei Yuryevich wrote musicals, oratorios, symphonies, choral cycles. Among his famous works are the ballet "Danko", the opera "The Little Prince", the ballet "Passion" (or "Rogneda").