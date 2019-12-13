Leonid Kuravlev, People's Artiste of Russia, passes away

During his career he played more than two hundred roles. He conquered the hearts of millions of viewers by his professional performance. The most famous films starring Kuravlev include "Golden Calf", "Dangerous for Life!", "Afonya", "Shirly-Myrley" and "Ivan Vasilievich Changes his Profession". The audience fell in love with his characters, even if they were crooks, and millions of fans cited his famous phrases.



Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Leonid Kuravlev were expressed by the President of Belarus.



"Please accept my sincere condolences on the death of People's Artiste of the RSFSR Leonid Vyacheslavovich Kuravlev. Leonid Kuravlev is a nationally loved, exceptionally talented and extremely charming actor, a classic of the Soviet and Russian cinema," the message of condolences reads.



The head of state noted that Leonid Kuravlev devoted all his life to cinema art, became an example of high skill and dedication to the profession. "The blessed memory of him will forever remain in the hearts of millions of Belarusians," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The actor passed away at the age of 85. Leonid Kuravlev will be buried at Troyekurov Cemetery. The funeral ceremony will be held in the Central House of Cinematographers in Moscow.



