People's Artist of Belarus Vasily Sharangovich passes away

Sad news from the world of art has come on the last day of the outgoing year. The People's Artist of Belarus Vasily Sharangovich passed away at 82.

This was reported in social networks by his relatives. He was a professor, winner of the State Prize of Belarus. The artist was awarded for a series of autolithographs "Memories of Fiery Villages" in 1986. On his 80th anniversary, a personal art gallery of Vasily Sharangovich was opened in the resort village of Naroch. The artist contributed with 130 works to the permanent exposition.

Vasily Sharangovich was the director of the Museum of Modern Fine Arts from 1997 to 2009. A few days ago his wife passed away, and today he himself died, short of his 83rd birthday. A funeral ceremony to Vasily Sharangovich will be held from 11:00-13:00 January 3 in Minsk, in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The artist will be buried in the Eastern Cemetery.