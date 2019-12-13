Belarusian sky protected by Air Force and Air Defense

The specialists of the CIS air defense system perfected their professionalism at a joint training session. More than 130 command posts and other control departments are involved in large-scale maneuvers. The military improve interaction between subdivisions. The training began with the detection of targets by the air defense forces on duty (in the Eastern European and Central Asian regions). The role of a conditional air enemy was performed by strategic missiles of the Russian Military and Space Forces. Over 60 aircraft and helicopters from Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are involved in the training.



Igor Golub, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus: "The interaction between the command and control agencies and all command posts that make up the CIS air defense system is being tested. The air defense system of the CIS countries is also engaged. The aircrews will perform joint maneuvers in the airspace of the CIS countries.



