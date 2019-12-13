Unprecedented harvest of strawberries in Shchuchin District

New technologies allow harvesting an unprecedented harvest of 300 tons of strawberry per year. In Shchuchin District strawberries are planted both in open ground and in greenhouses. Production is export-oriented - large trading companies from Russia are lining up for Belarusian berries.



The whole secret is new Dutch technology. Plants "soar" above the ground at a height of one and a half meters. And each bush gets its own portion of moisture and vitamins. And transformer walls allow you to maintain a comfortable temperature inside even on the hottest day.





Strawberry yields up to 50 tons per hectare per season

Each of the two greenhouses is one hectare in size. Over 60,000 plants have been grown here. The main task is to get a high yield. The company grows berries in a so-called closed cycle. Besides greenhouses, there are also plantations with seedlings. Strawberries are grown in greenhouses almost all year round. The harvest is collected from April to November. With such technologies, up to 50 tons of berries are obtained from one hectare.

Strawberries - export-oriented product