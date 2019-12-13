Unknown episodes of Belarus occupation to become known to millions next year

The names of more than 400 punishers and Nazi accomplices are revealed - they live in 17 countries of the world





In April the General Prosecutor's Office instituted criminal proceedings into the genocide of the population of Belarus during the Great Patriotic War. These are the crimes with no statute of limitations Their disclosure is important for preserving the historical memory of our people.





The investigation was carried out jointly by the General Prosecutor's Office, the State Security Committee, the Ministry of Defense, the Investigation Committee, all archives of the country were involved. For many decades we did not know about many crimes of Nazis on the occupied territory. The interviews of the alive witnesses, the archive materials allowed to reveal hundreds of facts of genocide. About 350 places of mass graves are already known. Excavations will be started next year.





The names of more than 400 hundred punishers and collaborators of the Nazis were identified. They live in 17 countries of the world. The unknown episodes of the occupation of the country will become known to millions next year. The Agency of TV News is preparing a project based on dozens of cases in the KGB archives. Many of them are marked "secret". We know and will show the Nazi criminals.