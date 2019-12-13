Non-peaceful protests

The battle for Belarus - for safety and order in the streets - continues. Political ultimatums and fantasies of a nationwide strike have predictably failed, so an aggressive minority is trying to take on the rise of radicalism in the city. Those who are leading these protests are no longer ashamed of anything! Under the applause of the highest ranked Polish and Baltic politicians, they openly call for persecution, violence and even terrorist attacks!

Law enforcement officers have been accustomed to such performances with elements of extremism since August. Sentences for riots and vandalism also emerged this month.

An investigation has been completed in relation to a man who knocked down a policeman in a car on August 10 in Baranovichi. After the collision, the driver disappeared. The case will soon be in court.

A Minsk citizen born in 95, an active participant in the riots, was detained. He claims that he personally had a sponsor for this action.

In Zhlobin District, the court found a 27-year-old young man guilty of desecration of the national flag.

Three years in prison. In Gomel, a court passed a verdict against a 29-year-old local resident for attacking police officers. On the evening of August 9, in Kirill Turovsky public garden, he sprayed pepper gas in the face of a riot police officer and hit him in the head.

A fine of 8,100 rubles. The court of the Frunzensky District of Minsk passed a verdict in the case of desecration of state symbols. On August 20, a 19-year-old boy tried to burn the flag. He admitted his guilt.