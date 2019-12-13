Special present for 7-year-old Vlad presented by Belarusian military

Nothing is impossible for the Belarusian military. The dream of seven-year-old Vlad came true - he was able to immerse himself in the military atmosphere for a day and ride a real tank. His mother told about her son's wish in her appeal to the Minister of Defense, and it came true. At the 72nd united training center Vlad was introduced to the dogs of the dog-team center, was given tea at the tankodrome and was also given presents. And thanks to Father Fost, the boy tried himself as a tank crewman, his mother and brother and sister were in the crew. In this way, the military managed to bring joy to another boy, a future defender of the Fatherland.