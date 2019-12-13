3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Blatant hypocrisy and double standards" - House Council on European Parliament resolution
The Council of the House of Representatives adopted a statement in connection with the adoption of the resolution by the European Parliament, BelTA reports.
"The Council of the House of Representatives strongly condemns the adoption of the European Parliament resolution "Further repression against the people of Belarus, in particular, the cases of A. Pochobut and A. Belyatski," reads the statement. - In spite of its own systemic problems, the European Parliament continues to replicate its resolutions on the Republic of Belarus, distorting the facts and containing cylindrical and unfounded allegations, aimed at discrediting the international image of our country. We consider absolutely unacceptable the European Parliament's identification of the whole people of Belarus with individual citizens who committed specific crimes and were convicted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Belarus. The overwhelming majority of Belarusians support the current government and its policy, based on the interests of citizens and aimed at ensuring stability, security and the welfare of society."
Belarusian MPs consider the adopted resolution as unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign and independent state. "In the same context, we consider unacceptable calls to support destructive forces in Belarus and abroad, whose activities are aimed at overthrowing the legitimate authority by unconstitutional means. The provisions of the resolution demonstrate the hostile nature of the policy of the collective West. At the same time it traditionally covers its aggressive intentions with slogans about promoting democracy and protecting human rights," underlines the document.
The resolution adopted by the European Parliament once again demonstrates blatant hypocrisy and double standards, especially against the background of the cruelty shown by the security forces of some EU member states against their own citizens during the recent and ongoing protests caused by the rapid deterioration of the socio-economic situation due to the negative impact of sanctions. The facts of the brutal suppression of protests remain unheeded by European parliamentarians, whose main task is to represent and protect the interests of citizens of their countries.
"We demand that the European Parliament stop calling for continued pressure and sanctions that contradict the norms of international law and the interests of ordinary citizens. We also categorically oppose the calls of European parliamentarians to restrict the participation of Belarusian athletes in international competitions, including the Olympic Games and UEFA tournaments, which is contrary to the spirit of the Olympic movement. We firmly believe that all attempts to exert pressure on Belarus are futile, and call upon the European parliamentarians for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue," reads the document.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All