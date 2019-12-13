"Blatant hypocrisy and double standards" - House Council on European Parliament resolution

The Council of the House of Representatives adopted a statement in connection with the adoption of the resolution by the European Parliament, BelTA reports.

"The Council of the House of Representatives strongly condemns the adoption of the European Parliament resolution "Further repression against the people of Belarus, in particular, the cases of A. Pochobut and A. Belyatski," reads the statement. - In spite of its own systemic problems, the European Parliament continues to replicate its resolutions on the Republic of Belarus, distorting the facts and containing cylindrical and unfounded allegations, aimed at discrediting the international image of our country. We consider absolutely unacceptable the European Parliament's identification of the whole people of Belarus with individual citizens who committed specific crimes and were convicted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Belarus. The overwhelming majority of Belarusians support the current government and its policy, based on the interests of citizens and aimed at ensuring stability, security and the welfare of society."

Belarusian MPs consider the adopted resolution as unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign and independent state. "In the same context, we consider unacceptable calls to support destructive forces in Belarus and abroad, whose activities are aimed at overthrowing the legitimate authority by unconstitutional means. The provisions of the resolution demonstrate the hostile nature of the policy of the collective West. At the same time it traditionally covers its aggressive intentions with slogans about promoting democracy and protecting human rights," underlines the document.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament once again demonstrates blatant hypocrisy and double standards, especially against the background of the cruelty shown by the security forces of some EU member states against their own citizens during the recent and ongoing protests caused by the rapid deterioration of the socio-economic situation due to the negative impact of sanctions. The facts of the brutal suppression of protests remain unheeded by European parliamentarians, whose main task is to represent and protect the interests of citizens of their countries.