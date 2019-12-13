3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
"Unbreakable Brotherhood": solving practical tasks
The peacekeeping contingents of the CSTO member-states started to solve practical tasks. They are training to accompany convoys with humanitarian cargo, to work at checkpoints. All the episodes are based on real situations that peacekeeping forces most often encounter.
The main task, noted the joint headquarters, is to adopt joint actions in preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation in the zone of responsibility of the multinational contingent.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
