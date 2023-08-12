One of the most famous and mysterious cities of Belarus, Nesvizh, celebrates its 800th anniversary. A whole program is planned for the holiday. More than 15 locations will work.

For the first time there will be a parade of stylized machinery and a cheese festival, and sailing demonstrations will be held on the Castle Pond. Everyone will be able to see Nesvizh from a bird's-eye view - there will be a unique opportunity to fly in airplanes. And the main event of the festive day, which was awaited not only by the town, but also by the whole district, will be the opening of the new outpatient clinic.