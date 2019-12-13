3.43 RUB
"No to the Closure of the Borders" - about a hundred citizens of Grodno picketed Consulate General of Poland
A picket against the closure of the border crossing point "Bobrowniki" was held today in front of the Consulate General of Poland in Grodno. The picket gathered dozens of Grodno residents, the partial citizens and representatives of regional NGOs.
On February 10, Poland suspended the work of this checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border. It is now impossible to enter the territory of the neighboring state from the Grodno Region.
