Tourists choose Minsk! Last year alone, over a million guests visited the Belarusian capital. The tourism industry in Minsk is actively developing, encompassing various segments.

Business, historical, cultural, industrial, and even ecotourism. The largest number of visitors are Russians, tourists from China, the Baltic states, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Belarus' Potential for Russian Visitors

The historical center of the capital is Freedom Square. This is where any tourist begins their exploration of the rich history of the hero city of Minsk. City tradition holds that if you hold the key or the Vojta certificate, your wish will come true.

The square near the Town Hall is never empty. Tourists are easy to spot in the crowd. Some are captivated by stories about the history of ancient Minsk, while others are exploring atmospheric art routes on their GPS. The Belarusian capital knows how to surprise.

Master classes, tastings, and open days await international guests at over 20 Minsk enterprises. Each has developed a unique program for a complete immersion into the professional world behind the scenes.

Hundreds of tourists from Russia come to visit the MTZ, a true city of tractors. This year, the Minsk Tractor Works launched private tours. Guests explore the mechanical workshop and assembly line, and take beautiful photos as a souvenir.

You can also take a retro tour of the capital on a vintage ZIS-8 bus. The tour lasts about an hour and a half. An audio guide in Russian and English will tell you about the most iconic sights of Minsk. The bus route includes the Sports Palace, the "Minsk – Hero City" monument, Station Square, and the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre.