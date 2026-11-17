A new tourist route is being developed in Belarus, designed to connect key attractions for both Belarusian citizens and international visitors. This was announced during a meeting of the Brest Regional Executive Committee, which included delegates from the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, as reported by BELTA.

A tourism development program for the Brest region, spanning through 2030 and encompassing over 400 distinct initiatives, has been established. Several of these projects have already been completed. "An agro-ecotourism complex in the Kamenets District and a new accommodation building at the 'Svitanak' children's camp in the Pinsk District have been put into operation. The 'Beloye Ozero' (White Lake) recreation center in the Brest District has opened, and guest houses have been established near the agro-town of Divin in the Kobrin District. Additionally, hotel capacity has been expanded in the cities of Brest, Pinsk, and Bereza," stated Mikhail Batsenko, Deputy Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee. He noted that, in total, the available lodging capacity has increased by 172 beds.

This year, the southwestern region hosted approximately 70 events. Among them was the inaugural "Zubr-Fest"—an outdoor and active-leisure festival held in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park—which drew over 8,000 attendees.

Between January and September, the export of tourism services grew by more than 20%. Mikhail Batsenko emphasized that the Brest region aims to derive even greater returns by fully leveraging its tourism potential. "To this end, we will continue to modernize the region’s tourism facilities. Our plans include the reconstruction of the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, the completion of construction and modernization work at the Solnechny and Bug sanatoriums, the expansion of the room capacity at the Status Hotel in Brest, and the further development of the park complex in the Baranovichi District," said the Deputy Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee.

The region is also pinning its hopes on another project, currently slated for 2027. "Our goal is to launch a new tourist route—the 'Golden Ring of the Brest Region'—as quickly as possible. It will connect key attractions for both Belarusian and foreign tourists across the Brest, Grodno, and Minsk regions. Within our region, the route encompasses 11 districts, as well as the cities of Brest, Baranovichi, and Pinsk. We are currently working with the 'Partnership' Association of Tourism Organizations to finalize the route’s path and define a promotional strategy," concluded Mikhail Batsenko.