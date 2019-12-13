3.42 RUB
Illegal picket leads to arrest of 35-year-old Minsker and big fine for his concubine
On May 9, the couple came to Borisov District and took pictures of themselves against the background of unregistered symbols in several places (including the memorial to ghetto prisoners). The pictures were posted in destructive telegram channels. On the same day, the couple was arrested. The law enforcement officers found more than 20 flyers calling for unsanctioned mass events in their dacha and in the car.
