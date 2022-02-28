Independent observer about organization of referendum in Belarus: no violations or complaints revealed

All standards of the voting process have been met. The citizens knew in advance what they were voting for and what changes should take place in the Constitution. And I think that citizens will approve the proposed amendments to the Constitution. It will be the best thing for the citizens and the whole state. Every Serb will tell you that Belarusians and Serbs are brotherly peoples. And a smile will appear on everyone's face when they meet each other. I can say with confidence that this day is historic. If the citizens adopt and approve the amendments and additions to the Constitution, Belarus will make great strides forward. I congratulate you sincerely, from the bottom of my heart!

Dragan Todorovich, independent observer (Serbia)