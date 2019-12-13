Nothing sacred: Ukrainian authorities demanded clerics to leave Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said that they would not leave Kiev Pechersk Lavra in the coming days or thereafter. Now there are no legal grounds for this, and all demands to leave the monastery look legally groundless.

The Ukrainian authorities demanded that the clerics left the Kiev Pechersk Lavra by the end of the day. The reason was the termination of the lease by the historical and cultural reserve. Persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church has intensified over the past decade. First, under President Poroshenko, the creation of an autocephalous Church of Ukraine was announced. Now the Verkhovna Rada is discussing the possibility of passing a law banning the canonical church.

Seizures of Ukrainian Orthodox churches continue

The police do not prevent the seizure of Orthodox churches by dissenters. Only yesterday there was such an attempt in the Ivano-Frankovsk region, where hooligans used tear gas. One of the priests was hospitalized.