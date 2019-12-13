3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Nothing sacred: Ukrainian authorities demanded clerics to leave Kiev Pechersk Lavra
Representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said that they would not leave Kiev Pechersk Lavra in the coming days or thereafter. Now there are no legal grounds for this, and all demands to leave the monastery look legally groundless.
The Ukrainian authorities demanded that the clerics left the Kiev Pechersk Lavra by the end of the day. The reason was the termination of the lease by the historical and cultural reserve. Persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church has intensified over the past decade. First, under President Poroshenko, the creation of an autocephalous Church of Ukraine was announced. Now the Verkhovna Rada is discussing the possibility of passing a law banning the canonical church.
Seizures of Ukrainian Orthodox churches continue
The police do not prevent the seizure of Orthodox churches by dissenters. Only yesterday there was such an attempt in the Ivano-Frankovsk region, where hooligans used tear gas. One of the priests was hospitalized.
Also the day before, unknown persons set fire to a church in Ternopol region in honor of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. By the way, the proclamation of autocephaly was one of the points in the program of the so-called Belarusian opposition in the presidential elections in 2020. One can only guess what horrors this could lead to in our land.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All