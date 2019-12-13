Politicians who came to power in Ukraine (the same Kuchma), always opposed the west and the east of the country, acting on the principle of "divide and rule". Elena Nikitina, advisor to the head of the DNR, told about it in the program "Actual Interview". The entrepreneur and journalist found herself in the epicenter of historical events in Donbass, in 2014-2015 headed the Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Politicians said they were in favor of the Russian language and ties with Russia, the Antimaidan activist recalls: "Kuchma, I remember very well, came to power on these very slogans - interaction with Russia. That's why Donbass voted for him. And then what happened? And then there was betrayal. He wrote such a book "Ukraine is not Russia". It seems that the element of betrayal in Kiev's politics, in Kiev's politicians, is somehow ineradicable. That is, a person says one thing in elections, comes to power and says the exact opposite. And then all of a sudden they banned Russian, or rather, made it a minority language. That is, it was all thought out.

