"I've never looked for idols" - Daria Lukashenko about TV work and support of relatives

This fall the TV show "Heroes" started on the TV channel "Belarus 1," and Daria Lukashenko, granddaughter of the President of Belarus, became one of the hosts. The girl appeared before the audience in an image similar to the character of the movie "Star Wars" Princess Leia - "space clothes," her hair and futuristic voice.



The most difficult stage in the project, according to Daria, was the casting. She knew that the guys who were to be tested for the role of an anchorwoman were to be better prepared and more professional, with experience in television.



"There were a lot of bright moments at the casting," recalls the girl. - I was very nervous, because I had to show all my best sides. We were divided into pairs, we worked on camera and we were tested how we could enter the game: introductory phrases, rules. But also, of course, commenting on the games themselves was also a separate phase of preparation. I knew that I had to be prepared to be a commentator, so I watched videos on YouTube of similar shows. I watched how the hosts behave, and based on that I built my behavior. "



The support of her family helped a lot during filming. "They gave me, of course, advice, wise counseling - shared Daria. - There was constant support from my mother, who traveled with me to the shooting. I was supported by the teacher Dina Georgievna, who taught me oratory, speech. We worked with her for two seasons - autumn, winter and a little bit of spring before the shooting, to 'edit' my speech, make it beautiful. "



Like any teenager, Daria, of course, watches popular TV shows and knows media personalities. But she tries not to imitate anyone.



I'm not looking for idols among the media personalities. But sometimes, when I watch something, I note interesting moments for myself, and I find examples of how one should act in certain situations, how to choose the right words. That is, I take some experience, but not to say that I directly imitate it.



