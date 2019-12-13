Nikolai Rogashchuk: Ukrainians will fill out migration documents and stay in Belarus as long as necessary

Belarus is going to provide all possible assistance to the citizens of Ukraine. The Ukrainians, who have arrived, will stay in our country for as long as necessary. On March 2, three families with small children from Chernigov appealed to Belarusian border guards for help. According to the parents, it is impossible to buy food and get medical care in their home country. The entire group was allowed through the border. The family went to their relatives, the rest people were placed in a health resort in Gomel District.



Nikolai Rogashchuk, Assistant to the President of Belarus, Inspector of the Gomel Region:

They will have an express test for Covid, they will be examined by doctors, they will fill out migration documents and they will stay here as long as necessary. We will help the wounded Russian military and we will help everyone who needs it. On March 2, a pregnant woman, accompanied by her relatives, came to the Belarusian checkpoint of Poddobryanka. A resident of the Ukrainian borderland was in need of medical care at a late stage of pregnancy. According to the Main Department of Health, the expectant mother is currently in the department of one of the maternity hospitals of the regional center. She underwent all examinations stipulated by protocols, including PCR-test for Covid. The patient's condition does not alarm the doctors. The young Ukrainian citizen entrusted her first-born child to Belarusian doctors.



The NGOs and local authorities provide people with food and basic necessities.



